Maharashtra's Pioneering Initiative Offers Hope to Disabled Youth

The Maharashtra government is set to sign an MoU with 'Youth for Jobs' to enhance employment opportunities for disabled youth. The initiative includes the issuance of Unique Disability IDs (UDID) to facilitate access to jobs and self-employment. It aims for widespread implementation across the state, ensuring empowerment for the disabled community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is poised to ink a Memorandum of Understanding with 'Youth for Jobs' to offer jobs for differently-abled youth, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced.

The initiative features the provision of Unique Disability IDs to bolster access to employment. Starting in Vidarbha and North Maharashtra, the plan is to expand statewide.

Voluntary organizations are collaborating with the state to ensure economic self-reliance for the disabled, with training tailored by disability type and job fairs connecting them with industries. A database update and registration drive are further measures to enhance participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

