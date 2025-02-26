Celebrating the Divine Union: Maha Shivratri Festivities across India

In a grand celebration of spiritual significance, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya offered prayers at the Lord Shiva temple in Panchkula during the vibrant Maha Shivratri festival. Emphasizing the importance of strength and progress, Governor Dattatreya remarked on the symbolic essence of Lord Shiva, reflecting national aspirations for energy and development.

As the year's Maha Kumbh concluded in Prayagraj, a record-breaking 67 crore devotees took holy dips, converging at the Triveni Sangam on Maha Shivratri. Known as the world's largest religious gathering, the event marked a spiritual milestone since its commencement on Paush Purnima, with pilgrims participating in the sacred union of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah graced the Maha Shivratri celebrations at Coimbatore's Isha Yoga Centre, alongside Isha Foundation's Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Highlighting the profound cultural heritage, Shah participated in the Dhyanling ceremony, while Sadhguru prepared for the midnight Mahamantra, intended to foster ultimate well-being.

