Left Menu

Trump Revokes Chevron License Amidst Venezuela Policy Shift

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces the revocation of a Chevron license to operate in Venezuela, citing insufficient electoral reforms by President Nicolas Maduro. This move reverses decisions made during President Biden's tenure, impacting Venezuela's significant oil sector and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 02:37 IST
Trump Revokes Chevron License Amidst Venezuela Policy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift on Wednesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared he was rescinding a Chevron license to operate in Venezuela. Trump attributed the decision to the Venezuelan government's failure to enact promised electoral reforms.

This action marks a reversal from the stance of President Joe Biden, who initially issued the license in November 2022 as part of an effort to encourage democracy through eased sanctions. Chevron's license had provided a financial lifeline for Venezuela's embattled economy, particularly in its oil sector.

Trump's announcement coincides with ongoing disputes about Venezuelan crude shipments to the U.S., raising uncertainty for the energy market and potential ramifications for Venezuela's economic stability. The Trump administration maintains a 'maximum pressure' approach against President Maduro's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025