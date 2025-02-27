Trump Revokes Chevron License Amidst Venezuela Policy Shift
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces the revocation of a Chevron license to operate in Venezuela, citing insufficient electoral reforms by President Nicolas Maduro. This move reverses decisions made during President Biden's tenure, impacting Venezuela's significant oil sector and economy.
In a significant policy shift on Wednesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared he was rescinding a Chevron license to operate in Venezuela. Trump attributed the decision to the Venezuelan government's failure to enact promised electoral reforms.
This action marks a reversal from the stance of President Joe Biden, who initially issued the license in November 2022 as part of an effort to encourage democracy through eased sanctions. Chevron's license had provided a financial lifeline for Venezuela's embattled economy, particularly in its oil sector.
Trump's announcement coincides with ongoing disputes about Venezuelan crude shipments to the U.S., raising uncertainty for the energy market and potential ramifications for Venezuela's economic stability. The Trump administration maintains a 'maximum pressure' approach against President Maduro's regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy says US, including Biden administration, never saw Ukraine as a NATO member, reports AP.
Rajiv Kumar: Ushering in a New Era of Electoral Reforms
Fear and Uncertainty in Eastern Europe Amid U.S. Policy Shift
CEC Rajiv Kumar Bids Adieu After Pioneering Electoral Reforms in India
CEC Rajiv Kumar Calls for Electoral Reforms in Farewell Speech