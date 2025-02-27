Trump Revokes Chevron License Amidst Venezuela Policy Shift

In a significant policy shift on Wednesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared he was rescinding a Chevron license to operate in Venezuela. Trump attributed the decision to the Venezuelan government's failure to enact promised electoral reforms.

This action marks a reversal from the stance of President Joe Biden, who initially issued the license in November 2022 as part of an effort to encourage democracy through eased sanctions. Chevron's license had provided a financial lifeline for Venezuela's embattled economy, particularly in its oil sector.

Trump's announcement coincides with ongoing disputes about Venezuelan crude shipments to the U.S., raising uncertainty for the energy market and potential ramifications for Venezuela's economic stability. The Trump administration maintains a 'maximum pressure' approach against President Maduro's regime.

