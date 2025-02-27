Chevron Faces Uncertainty Amidst U.S. Decision to End Venezuela Oil Deal

Chevron Corp finds itself navigating potential turbulence as the Trump administration announces plans to terminate a longstanding oil arrangement with Venezuela. The company is currently evaluating how this development might affect its operations and future engagements.

Acknowledging the administration's directive, Chevron spokesman Bill Turenne stated, "We are aware of today's announcement and are considering its implications." The company is aligning its next steps with the new geopolitical landscape.

Operating under stringent legal and regulatory conditions, Chevron remains committed to fulfilling its obligations within the confines set by international sanctions, as emphasized by Turenne. This aligns with Chevron's strategy to ensure compliance with all applicable laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)