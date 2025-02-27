Left Menu

Indian Fishermen Return: A Saga of Arrests, Releases, and Ongoing Tensions

A group of 25 Indian fishermen have returned to Chennai after being released by Sri Lankan authorities. Arrested for alleged border transgressions, their release follows international diplomatic efforts and local protests. Tamil Nadu's CM has called for a permanent solution to prevent future arrests and secure fishermen's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:19 IST
25 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka return to India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, 25 Indian fishermen who were previously detained by Sri Lankan authorities have returned to Indian soil. Their arrival at Chennai International Airport marks an end to their detainment, though the issue of fishing rights remains contentious.

The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), a charge frequently faced by Indian fishermen. Following diplomatic interventions and local protests since February, the fishermen were released from custody.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed deep concern over these recurrent arrests, emphasizing the need for a Joint Working Group with Sri Lanka to address and resolve the ongoing maritime boundary disputes affecting fishermen livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

