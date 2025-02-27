Indian Fishermen Return: A Saga of Arrests, Releases, and Ongoing Tensions
A group of 25 Indian fishermen have returned to Chennai after being released by Sri Lankan authorities. Arrested for alleged border transgressions, their release follows international diplomatic efforts and local protests. Tamil Nadu's CM has called for a permanent solution to prevent future arrests and secure fishermen's safety.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, 25 Indian fishermen who were previously detained by Sri Lankan authorities have returned to Indian soil. Their arrival at Chennai International Airport marks an end to their detainment, though the issue of fishing rights remains contentious.
The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), a charge frequently faced by Indian fishermen. Following diplomatic interventions and local protests since February, the fishermen were released from custody.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed deep concern over these recurrent arrests, emphasizing the need for a Joint Working Group with Sri Lanka to address and resolve the ongoing maritime boundary disputes affecting fishermen livelihoods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nursing Students Arrested for Heinous Ragging at College
Ex-State Official Kaizar Debbarma Arrested in Noida Land Scam
Farmhouse Raid: 64 Arrested in Large-Scale Cockfight Bust
GST Scam Busted: Mastermind Behind Rs 26.92 Crore Fraud Arrested
Chaos at Government Nursing College: Students Arrested in Shocking Ragging Case