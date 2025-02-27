Left Menu

Haryana Congress Expels Leaders Amid Internal Turmoil

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled five leaders, including a former MLA, for six years, citing anti-party activities. This follows a February decision where seven other leaders faced similar actions ahead of the 2025 municipal polls. Concerns over EVMs and election result delays were also voiced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:07 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Haryana Congress has taken decisive action by expelling five leaders, including former MLA Rambir Singh, for six years due to anti-party activities. Other expelled leaders are Vijay Kaushik, Rahul Chaudhary, Pooja Rani, and Rupesh Malik, after reports highlighted their actions during the municipal elections process.

This new wave of expulsions comes on the heels of a similar action in February when seven leaders were shown the door for undermining party unity ahead of the 2025 municipal corporation elections. The previous expulsion list included high-profile figures such as former district Congress presidents, adding to the internal crisis.

Amidst these disciplinary actions, Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan has also expressed concerns over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), advocating for a return to ballot paper voting to ensure election integrity. He questioned why there is a delay in announcing the Haryana municipal election results, unlike other local body elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

