India Embarks on Maritime Modernization: New Initiatives Launched

On Thursday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled a suite of new initiatives designed to modernize India's maritime infrastructure, aimed at boosting its global trade stature and promoting sustainability. These were introduced during a stakeholder meeting in Mumbai following major announcements in the Union Budget.

The 'One Nation-One Port Process (ONOP)' was launched to standardize operations across major ports in India, addressing inefficiencies and delays caused by inconsistent documentation. Another milestone, the Sagar Ankalan -- Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for FY 2023-24, was established to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in the sector, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India.

Efforts to streamline logistics and enhance trade include the formation of Bharat Global Ports Consortium to expand maritime reach and the introduction of the MAITRI app to reduce bureaucratic hurdles. Further initiatives include the Virtual Trade Corridor with the UAE and the development of the India Maritime Week, signaling India's commitment to establishing itself as a global trade powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)