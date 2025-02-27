Gold Smuggling Foiled: IGI Airport Customs Arrests Passenger in Major Bust

In a significant breakthrough, Customs officials at New Delhi's IGI Airport have disrupted a smuggling attempt, leading to the arrest of an Indian national. The passenger arrived from Jeddah via Kuwait and was intercepted after passing through the Green Channel in Terminal 3's international arrivals hall on Monday.

Authorities became suspicious and diverted the passenger for X-ray screening. A comprehensive personal search and examination of the baggage revealed gold in a chemical paste form hidden within the passenger's underwear and a pair of socks stored in the luggage. The gold paste, wrapped securely in white adhesive tape, was extracted to reveal an irregularly shaped gold bar weighing 1,585 grams, with an estimated tariff value of Rs 1,30,46,056.

Following the discovery, the gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, Section 110, while the passenger was placed under arrest under Section 104 of the same act. Authorities have confirmed that further investigations are underway to probe the smuggling operation and possibly identify accomplices. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)