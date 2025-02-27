Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Foiled: IGI Airport Customs Arrests Passenger in Major Bust

Customs officials at IGI Airport, New Delhi, arrested an Indian national for attempting to smuggle gold in a chemical paste form from Jeddah via Kuwait. The gold was concealed in the passenger's underwear and socks within his luggage. Authorities seized 1,585 grams of gold valued at Rs 1.3 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:37 IST
Gold Smuggling Foiled: IGI Airport Customs Arrests Passenger in Major Bust
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Customs officials at New Delhi's IGI Airport have disrupted a smuggling attempt, leading to the arrest of an Indian national. The passenger arrived from Jeddah via Kuwait and was intercepted after passing through the Green Channel in Terminal 3's international arrivals hall on Monday.

Authorities became suspicious and diverted the passenger for X-ray screening. A comprehensive personal search and examination of the baggage revealed gold in a chemical paste form hidden within the passenger's underwear and a pair of socks stored in the luggage. The gold paste, wrapped securely in white adhesive tape, was extracted to reveal an irregularly shaped gold bar weighing 1,585 grams, with an estimated tariff value of Rs 1,30,46,056.

Following the discovery, the gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, Section 110, while the passenger was placed under arrest under Section 104 of the same act. Authorities have confirmed that further investigations are underway to probe the smuggling operation and possibly identify accomplices. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025