Maharashtra Boosts Bus Stand Security Amid Rising Concerns

Following a recent rape incident at Pune's Swargate depot, Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has mandated a security audit of all state bus depots. Measures include increasing female security guards, removing unauthorized buses, installing AI-based CCTV, and enhancing police patrols, with improvements set for completion by April 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:43 IST
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a disturbing rape incident at the Swargate depot in Pune, Maharashtra's State Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, has ordered an immediate security audit of bus stands and depots across the state. The audit aims to bolster safety protocols and ensure stringent security measures are in place.

Minister Sarnaik has pushed for an increase in the number of female security personnel at these locations, citing the growing number of female passengers. He has also set a deadline of April 15 to remove unauthorized buses from premises and has advocated for filling the vacant Chief Security and Vigilance Officer's post with an Indian Police Service officer.

During a review meeting chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (Transport), various measures were discussed to enhance passenger safety. These include the installation of advanced AI-based CCTV systems at all bus stations and new buses, and expediting the setup of GPS in vehicles. Local police patrols are to be intensified, while depot managers are encouraged to reside on-site for constant supervision. Sarnaik has also called for proper registration of buses at depots, increased vigilance by security guards, and maintenance of hygiene and facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

