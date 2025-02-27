Maharashtra Boosts Bus Stand Security Amid Rising Concerns

In response to a disturbing rape incident at the Swargate depot in Pune, Maharashtra's State Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, has ordered an immediate security audit of bus stands and depots across the state. The audit aims to bolster safety protocols and ensure stringent security measures are in place.

Minister Sarnaik has pushed for an increase in the number of female security personnel at these locations, citing the growing number of female passengers. He has also set a deadline of April 15 to remove unauthorized buses from premises and has advocated for filling the vacant Chief Security and Vigilance Officer's post with an Indian Police Service officer.

During a review meeting chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (Transport), various measures were discussed to enhance passenger safety. These include the installation of advanced AI-based CCTV systems at all bus stations and new buses, and expediting the setup of GPS in vehicles. Local police patrols are to be intensified, while depot managers are encouraged to reside on-site for constant supervision. Sarnaik has also called for proper registration of buses at depots, increased vigilance by security guards, and maintenance of hygiene and facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)