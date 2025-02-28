Reviving India's AgWaterTech: Investment and Innovation Amidst a Water Crisis
India's agriculture water technology sector needs Rs 500-600 crore in investments to advance smart irrigation amidst a worsening water crisis. While agriculture comprises a significant portion of the GDP and workforce, investment hurdles jeopardize numerous startups. Collaborative efforts with the government and a results-based financing approach are essential.
India's agriculture water technology sector faces a pressing need for Rs 500-600 crore in investments to drive the extensive adoption of smart irrigation systems, according to a new report. The country's worsening water crisis demands urgent implementation of efficient solutions.
According to a study by DCM Shriram, India's agriculture consumes the largest share of water resources, yet it only contributes 16% to the GDP, employing 55% of the workforce. Despite its significance, the sector is impeded by inefficiencies and insufficient funding.
The report highlights that India currently has 70-100 active AgWaterTech startups, many of which face the threat of closure due to investment limitations. Ajay S Shriram, from DCM Shriram, stressed the vital need for holistic modern solutions.
