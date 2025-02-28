Avalanche Strikes Near Badrinath: Rescue Efforts Hampered by Continuous Snowfall

An avalanche near the border village of Mana, close to Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, has put the lives of 41 Border Roads Organization (BRO) workers at risk. Continuous snowfall is complicating rescue efforts, led by a 65-member team on the ground, with helicopter services grounded due to harsh weather conditions.

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Suman confirmed the ongoing rescue mission, stating that those already pulled out have been hospitalized, while the need for Army helicopters remains unmet due to inclement conditions. State and national authorities, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, are closely monitoring the operation, emphasizing the gravity of the situation in the state disaster Control Room.

The state government has issued several helpline numbers to aid concerned individuals seeking information about the avalanche, encouraging contact with the channels actively managed by the State Disaster Management Authority. In continuous coordination with national authorities, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have pledged full support to ensure the swift and safe evacuation of all affected personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)