Delhi Assembly Tension: 21 AAP MLAs Suspended Amid Controversy

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta defends suspending 21 AAP MLAs, citing parliamentary rules after disruptions during the Lieutenant Governor’s address. AAP's Atishi contests the suspension as unjust, highlighting selective treatment and potential democratic value violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:31 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a controversial move, 21 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have been suspended from the Delhi Assembly, a decision Speaker Vijender Gupta insists is rooted in parliamentary rules and precedents. The suspension has been described as an 'injustice to opposition' by AAP leader Atishi, who argues it undermines democratic values.

Speaker Gupta clarified the decision citing Rule 277, point 3(d), which mandates barring suspended members from the House premises. He said AAP MLAs caused disruptions during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address, violating established parliamentary codes.

In response, Atishi emphasized the importance of fairness in democracy, criticizing the lack of action against ruling party MLAs who also disrupted proceedings. She urged the Speaker to uphold democratic principles and address what she perceives as a biased application of rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

