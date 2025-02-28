False Alert on Language Executive Order Withdrawn

An alert claiming that President Donald Trump was planning to sign an executive order to designate English as the official language of the United States has been retracted. The alert was mistakenly released and was initially attributed to the Wall Street Journal.

The alert, which caused confusion, was coded incorrectly and contained no accurate information regarding any such presidential action. The alert has since been withdrawn, and officials are investigating the source of the error.

The retraction underscores the importance of verifying the accuracy of news alerts before distribution to prevent misinformation and public misunderstanding. For more details, refer to the updated story link provided in the corrected alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)