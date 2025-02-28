Left Menu

False Alert on Language Executive Order Withdrawn

An incorrectly coded alert about U.S. President Donald Trump signing an executive order to make English the official language of the country was withdrawn as it was inaccurate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:49 IST
False Alert on Language Executive Order Withdrawn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An alert claiming that President Donald Trump was planning to sign an executive order to designate English as the official language of the United States has been retracted. The alert was mistakenly released and was initially attributed to the Wall Street Journal.

The alert, which caused confusion, was coded incorrectly and contained no accurate information regarding any such presidential action. The alert has since been withdrawn, and officials are investigating the source of the error.

The retraction underscores the importance of verifying the accuracy of news alerts before distribution to prevent misinformation and public misunderstanding. For more details, refer to the updated story link provided in the corrected alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025