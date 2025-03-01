Market Rollercoaster: Stocks Rise Amid Global Trade Tensions

Wall Street markets showcased resilience on Friday amid broader global uncertainty. Stocks initially faltered in response to a heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, before regaining strength.

European markets remained steady, capping off a week of gains, albeit amidst concerns of fresh U.S. tariffs. The prospect of new tariffs jolted investors, leading to fluctuating U.S. dollar values and a mixed performance for cryptocurrencies.

Despite declining international markets, U.S. indices posted modest gains. The Dow improved by 0.32%, S&P 500 by 0.28%, and Nasdaq by 0.16%. However, traders remain cautious as inflation data suggests persistent economic challenges, despite falling oil and gold prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)