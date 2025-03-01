Market Rollercoaster: Stocks Rise Amid Global Trade Tensions
Following a contentious meeting between President Zelenskiy and President Trump, Wall Street indices rose despite initial volatility. Markets were impacted by concerns over U.S. tariffs and global trade tensions, while inflation data presented mixed signals for future Fed policy actions. Global markets experienced significant fluctuations.
Wall Street markets showcased resilience on Friday amid broader global uncertainty. Stocks initially faltered in response to a heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, before regaining strength.
European markets remained steady, capping off a week of gains, albeit amidst concerns of fresh U.S. tariffs. The prospect of new tariffs jolted investors, leading to fluctuating U.S. dollar values and a mixed performance for cryptocurrencies.
Despite declining international markets, U.S. indices posted modest gains. The Dow improved by 0.32%, S&P 500 by 0.28%, and Nasdaq by 0.16%. However, traders remain cautious as inflation data suggests persistent economic challenges, despite falling oil and gold prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
