Left Menu

Market Rollercoaster: Stocks Rise Amid Global Trade Tensions

Following a contentious meeting between President Zelenskiy and President Trump, Wall Street indices rose despite initial volatility. Markets were impacted by concerns over U.S. tariffs and global trade tensions, while inflation data presented mixed signals for future Fed policy actions. Global markets experienced significant fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 01:30 IST
Market Rollercoaster: Stocks Rise Amid Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street markets showcased resilience on Friday amid broader global uncertainty. Stocks initially faltered in response to a heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, before regaining strength.

European markets remained steady, capping off a week of gains, albeit amidst concerns of fresh U.S. tariffs. The prospect of new tariffs jolted investors, leading to fluctuating U.S. dollar values and a mixed performance for cryptocurrencies.

Despite declining international markets, U.S. indices posted modest gains. The Dow improved by 0.32%, S&P 500 by 0.28%, and Nasdaq by 0.16%. However, traders remain cautious as inflation data suggests persistent economic challenges, despite falling oil and gold prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025