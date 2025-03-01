Left Menu

Wall Street Rally: Tech Stocks Surge Despite Presidential Tensions

Wall Street closed with gains after a volatile session, driven by a tech stock surge despite tensions between U.S. President Trump and Ukraine's Zelenskiy. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all rose, while Dell and HP saw declines. U.S. inflation and economic conditions remain investor concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 02:33 IST
Wall Street concluded trading on a high note Friday, following a turbulent session marked by tech stock gains despite tense exchanges between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

During a heated meeting at the White House, tensions mounted as the leaders' verbal sparring unsettled investors, already jittery over inflation and economic conditions. This led to a sell-off, though tech giants Nvidia, Apple, and Tesla eventually buoyed the S&P 500.

Despite Dell's forecast for a lower adjusted gross margin rate and HP's lackluster quarterly profit forecast, major indices, including the Nasdaq and Dow Jones, made significant gains. Meanwhile, concerns about inflation and spending are clouding Federal Reserve policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

