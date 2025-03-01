Left Menu

MK Stalin's 72nd Birthday: Defending Tamil Nadu's Language and Culture

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin celebrated his 72nd birthday by honoring DMK founder CN Annadurai. Receiving praise for opposing the three-language policy, Stalin highlighted AI's role in education over linguistic imposition. Notable figures, including Kamal Haasan, acknowledged his commitment to preserving Tamil Nadu's cultural identity.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays floral tributes to DMK founder and former CM CN Annadurai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin marked the occasion of his 72nd birthday with floral tributes to DMK founder and former CM CN Annadurai at the Anna Memorial, Marina Beach. In celebratory spirit, he distributed chocolates to schoolchildren at the Muthamizharignar Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Memorial in Chennai, a gesture captured by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Leaders from alliance parties and the DMK conveyed their greetings to Stalin. Kamal Haasan, the actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam, previously met Stalin in February, commending his stance against the three-language policy. Haasan labeled Stalin a formidable defender of Tamil Nadu's cultural integrity during times of linguistic and cultural pressure.

In response to the New Education Policy of 2020, CM Stalin voiced strong opposition against the three-language formula, potential Hindi imposition, and advocated for Artificial Intelligence in education. Stressing innovation over linguistic mandates, he argued against the necessity of burdening students with additional languages, praising technology for facilitating instant communication across linguistic divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

