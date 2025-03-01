Winter Wonderland: Himachal's Snow Showers Delight and Disrupt

Himachal Pradesh has been covered in a picturesque blanket of snow, bringing both joy and challenges to its residents. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued a warning to residents, urging them to stay away from rivers and streams as parts of the state face persistent heavy rains and snowfall.

The snowfall, which started after a long dry spell, has transformed green landscapes into breathtaking white scenery. People across the state, particularly in areas like Bhalesa, are enjoying the rare snowy experience, even as they bundle up against subzero temperatures. The mood is one of shared excitement as residents embrace the beauty of their transformed surroundings.

However, the wintry weather has also led to significant disruptions. A reported 583 roads, including five National Highways, are blocked, while many regions face power outages and water supply issues. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of caution, advising people to abide by guidelines to ensure safety amid these conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)