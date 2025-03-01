PM Modi Champions Youth and Innovation for India's Future

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores the importance of India's youth and innovation in the nation's development. Highlighting initiatives like the National Education Policy and 'One Nation, One Subscription,' Modi envisions a future where 'Made in India' is globally recognized and India's students lead groundbreaking innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the crucial role of India's youth and innovation in driving the country's development ambitions. Speaking on Saturday, Modi cited the National Education Policy as a pivotal tool enabling students to think beyond traditional textbooks.

He highlighted how children are now learning vital skills such as coding, preparing them for sectors like AI and data science, with 50,000 new Atal Tinkering Labs funded this year. Modi also introduced the 'One Nation, One Subscription' scheme, which costs over Rs 6,000 crore, providing free access to renowned international journals for researchers across India.

Reflecting on the global engagements of Indian students with figures like Dr. Brian Greene and astronaut Mike Massimino, Modi asserted these interactions showcase India's readiness to lead in innovation. He envisioned a future where 'Made in India' products and ideas dominate global markets, establishing India as a hub for healing, weddings, and events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

