Advancing Occupational Safety and Health in Kazakhstan: Key Insights from the ILO Tripartite Seminar

A high-level tripartite seminar on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) took place in Astana, Kazakhstan, on 27 February 2025. Organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the event centered on the theme: "A Safe and Healthy Working Environment as a Fundamental Principle and Right in the World of Work." The seminar served as a vital platform for discussions on international labour standards in OSH, their implementation in Kazakhstan, and strategies for improving workplace safety conditions.

Objectives of the Seminar

The primary objectives of the seminar were to raise awareness, enhance understanding, and strengthen the implementation of OSH policies among key stakeholders. Representatives from Government agencies, employers, trade unions, and civil society organizations engaged in discussions on practical approaches to applying ILO labour standards, particularly fundamental OSH Conventions. The seminar also provided an opportunity to explore ways of enhancing social dialogue between workers and employers to promote safer and healthier work environments.

Key Discussions and Participants

Bringing together approximately 30 participants, the seminar included representatives from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, other Government agencies, the National Confederation of Employers “PARYZ,” and the Federation of Trade Unions.

Darko Dochinski, a Specialist on Labour Administration, Labour Inspection, and OSH at the ILO Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, led insightful sessions on international labour standards and best practices in OSH implementation. Discussions focused on practical implications, requirements, and compliance with key ILO labour instruments, as well as the harmonization of Kazakhstan's OSH policy with international standards.

Key Topics Covered

The seminar featured an in-depth presentation covering crucial aspects of OSH, including:

The Importance of OSH and its Role in Ensuring Decent Work Conditions.

Key International Standards on OSH, with a focus on: Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 1981 (No. 155) Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 2006 (No. 187)

Development of National OSH Policies and Systems.

Employer Responsibilities and Worker Rights in OSH.

Best Practices for Implementing Effective OSH Strategies.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening OSH in Kazakhstan

This seminar represented a significant step toward advancing occupational safety and health in Kazakhstan, fostering improvements in working conditions and reducing occupational risks. Participants stressed the importance of sustained efforts, including regional outreach initiatives and ongoing capacity-building programs.

The event was conducted as part of the ILO RBSA-funded intervention on "Promoting OSH through Social Dialogue in the Mining Sector in Kazakhstan." Moving forward, the insights and recommendations from this seminar will serve as a foundation for strengthening national OSH frameworks, fostering greater collaboration among stakeholders, and ensuring safer workplaces across industries.