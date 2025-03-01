Left Menu

Rexas Finance's Presale Nears End Amid Crypto Market Surge

Rexas Finance (RXS), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL) are key players in the surge of new investors into the crypto market, with RXS leading due to its substantial presale success. With over $45.9 million raised, its robust tokenomics and institutional interest continue to grow ahead of its June 19 listing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

This week, the world of cryptocurrency sees a significant influx of new investors, with Rexas Finance (RXS), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL) at the forefront. The ongoing enthusiasm for DOGE and SOL is now matched by an unprecedented interest in RXS, thanks to its remarkable presale success.

Rexas Finance is on the verge of closing its presale, with over 89.91% of its supply sold and $45.9 million raised, making it one of 2025's most successful fundraising stories. Investors anticipate strong returns before RXS's public trading starts on June 19. Its structured tokenomics model supports long-term value.

Institutional interest continues to bolster Solana (SOL), cementing its place among the top blockchain networks. Meanwhile, Dogecoin regains attention with a 1.9% price surge, driven by the resurgent meme coin hype. Together, these dynamics position RXS as a standout investment amid a burgeoning crypto market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025