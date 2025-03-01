CBI Closes In On Lalu Prasad Yadav in IRCTC Hotel Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has wrapped up its arguments in the corruption case against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and others involved in the alleged IRCTC hotel scam. On Saturday, the CBI, represented by Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh and Advocate Manu Mishra, pressed charges, citing evidence of corruption and conspiracy in the tendering process.

The case, presided over by Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne, continues with counter-arguments scheduled from February 28 until March 7. The CBI insists there is adequate material to frame charges against all accused, pointing specifically to Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

The allegations involve illicit contracts awarded to Sujata Hotel for two IRCTC properties, BNR Ranch and BNR Puri, with accusations that Lalu Yadav received prime land in return. The CBI's investigation led to the filing of an FIR and raids across locations tied to the Yadav family in various cities including Patna and New Delhi.

