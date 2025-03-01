Shahdara Police Host Jan Sunwai: A Step Toward Community Trust

The Shahdara District Police conducted their weekly Jan Sunwai Programme at the sub-division level, involving all Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) offices, following a recent consultation with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, alongside Additional DCPs-I and II, chaired the event attended by Assistant Commissioners of Police and Station House Officers, ensuring a streamlined approach to public grievance redressal.

According to an official tweet from the Deputy Commissioner's office, 69 of the 71 grievances presented were resolved immediately, with the remaining under active review. The grievances included issues related to law and order, crime, and public safety.

This initiative embodies the Shahdara District Police's dedication to community policing and transparent governance, with an emphasis on timely, effective resolutions.

The police encourage citizens' participation in these programmes to bring forth their concerns, further demonstrating the district police's commitment to responsive, accountable policing.

(With inputs from agencies.)