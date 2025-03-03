Tragic Avalanche Strikes BRO Camp in Mana: Eight Dead, 46 Rescued

An avalanche that struck a Border Road Organisation (BRO) camp in Mana claimed eight lives, Brigadier MS Dhillon, Commander of the IBEX Brigade, reported. In total, 46 individuals were rescued and are now receiving medical care, as filmed in an official video statement by Brig Dhillon.

On the morning of February 28, the avalanche triggered a rapid-response operation by the Indian Army, which worked tirelessly to locate and save trapped individuals. Despite severe weather conditions, a collaborative rescue effort involving the Indian Army, Air Force, ITBP, NDRF, and state authorities led to the successful recovery of all bodies over three days.

The Indian Army expressed heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. Brigadier Dhillon commended the relentless and professional rescue efforts. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his condolences and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. He confirmed that 46 survivors had been transferred to medical facilities for further treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)