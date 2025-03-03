Left Menu

Bhalesa's Winter Wonderland: A Snow-Covered Splendor Rediscovered

The enchanting transformation of Bhalesa in Doda district, blanketed with snow, captivates villagers and draws photography enthusiasts. Fresh snowfall has turned the locale into a picturesque winter wonderland, ending a dry spell. Villagers celebrate the stunning beauty, as the cold weather rekindles joy and winter spirit across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:53 IST
Snow-covered mountains of Bhalesa in Doda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the golden morning light cast a mesmerizing spectacle across the snow-covered peaks of Bhalesa in Doda district. This hidden gem, now cloaked in a blanket of white, comes alive at dawn, presenting a breathtaking view of snow-capped mountains and rolling hills.

Drawn by the sun's rays, villagers gather to witness the glittering landscape, as the snow-clad mountains and trees shine like diamonds. Bhalesa has become a popular venue for photographers and nature enthusiasts, with its pristine winter allure.

After three days of continuous snowfall, which ended a long dry spell, the region now boasts a stunning panorama. Despite minor inconveniences from the soggy ground, locals revel in the enchanting scenery, their spirits uplifted by the cold weather and fresh snow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

