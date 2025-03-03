Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives Near Basaveshwara Temple
Three people died in Gadag district after an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle near Basaveshwara temple. Two victims died instantly, while a third succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for public help in identifying the vehicle.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic accident on Monday, three individuals lost their lives following a collision between an unidentified vehicle and a motorcycle near Basaveshwara temple in the village of Hunasikatti, Naragunda taluk, Gadag district, police confirmed.
The accident instantly claimed the lives of 36-year-old Yamanappa Madara and 45-year-old Ningappa Kariyappa. The third victim, 40-year-old Manjunathagowda Shambhugauda Hoodedamani, succumbed to his injuries while being transported to KMC Hospital in Hubli.
A case has been registered at Naragunda Police Station as local authorities work diligently to trace the vehicle involved. Police are urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Family Loss in Rewa Motorcycle Accident
Four men killed after truck collides with motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district: Police.
Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives
Tragedy Strikes: Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives, Injures Child
Tragic Motorcycle Plunge from Delhi Flyover: A Fatal Ride