Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives Near Basaveshwara Temple

In a tragic accident on Monday, three individuals lost their lives following a collision between an unidentified vehicle and a motorcycle near Basaveshwara temple in the village of Hunasikatti, Naragunda taluk, Gadag district, police confirmed.

The accident instantly claimed the lives of 36-year-old Yamanappa Madara and 45-year-old Ningappa Kariyappa. The third victim, 40-year-old Manjunathagowda Shambhugauda Hoodedamani, succumbed to his injuries while being transported to KMC Hospital in Hubli.

A case has been registered at Naragunda Police Station as local authorities work diligently to trace the vehicle involved. Police are urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)