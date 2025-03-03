Left Menu

Blaze Contained: Ufimsky Refinery Fire Under Control

A fire at the Ufimsky refinery in Ufa, Russia, has been controlled. The incident did not pose an immediate risk to nearby residents, though the fire's cause remains unknown. Emergency responders are monitoring air quality after reports suggested an explosion may have triggered the blaze.

Updated: 03-03-2025 09:32 IST
Firefighters have successfully contained a blaze that erupted at the Ufimsky refinery located in the Russian city of Ufa. According to authorities, there is no immediate threat to residents in the surrounding areas, although the fire's exact size and cause are still unclear as of Monday.

The refinery, owned by Bashneft and positioned about 1,500 km east of Ukraine's border, has a capacity of 168,000 barrels per day, as per LSEG data. The region's emergency ministry reported that the fire originated in the incinerator area and emergency teams are actively monitoring air quality even as the situation remains under control.

Several reports, though unverified by Reuters, circulated on Telegram suggesting that an explosion was behind the fire. Notably, there were no overnight reports of a drone attack in the area, and Ukraine has yet to comment. This incident is part of the ongoing tension as Ukrainian forces aim to target Russian energy infrastructure.

