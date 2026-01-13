Russia Condemns External Interference in Iran

Russia has vehemently condemned what it labels as "subversive external interference" in Iran's internal politics, issuing a clear warning against perceived U.S. threats of further military intervention.

The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement, emphasizing that those planning to exploit unrest as a pretext for renewed aggression against Iran should consider the severe potential repercussions for Middle Eastern stability and global security.

Referencing actions in June 2025, Russia underscored the catastrophic outcomes that could arise from such military ambitions in the already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)