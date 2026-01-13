Left Menu

Russia Condemns External Interference in Iran

Russia strongly criticized external interference in Iran's politics and rejected U.S. threats of new military action. The Russian Foreign Ministry warned of disastrous consequences for the Middle East and global security if such actions are taken, referencing previous aggression against Iran.

Russia has vehemently condemned what it labels as "subversive external interference" in Iran's internal politics, issuing a clear warning against perceived U.S. threats of further military intervention.

The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement, emphasizing that those planning to exploit unrest as a pretext for renewed aggression against Iran should consider the severe potential repercussions for Middle Eastern stability and global security.

Referencing actions in June 2025, Russia underscored the catastrophic outcomes that could arise from such military ambitions in the already volatile region.

