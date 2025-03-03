Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears Ranveer Allahabadia's Podcast Amid Calls for Content Regulation

The Supreme Court allows YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia to resume his podcast 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions of maintaining decency and morality. With a focus on regulating YouTube content, the court examines the balance between free speech and societal standards, while extending protection against multiple FIRs filed against Allahabadia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:36 IST
The Supreme Court has permitted YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia to restart 'The Ranveer Show', demanding adherence to decency and morality standards. This decision by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh comes after considering the impact on approximately 280 employees reliant on the show's broadcast.

The court lifted the previous restriction but required an undertaking from Allahabadia to ensure the podcast meets decency standards suitable for viewers of all ages. Previously, Allahabadia and his associates were ordered to refrain from show business temporarily.

Additionally, the Supreme Court urged the Centre to propose regulatory measures for YouTube and social media content, emphasizing the need for regulations that protect free speech while upholding social morality. The bench highlighted the need for a balance that does not infringe on fundamental rights but enforces Section 19 limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

