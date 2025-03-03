Supreme Court Clears Ranveer Allahabadia's Podcast Amid Calls for Content Regulation
The Supreme Court allows YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia to resume his podcast 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions of maintaining decency and morality. With a focus on regulating YouTube content, the court examines the balance between free speech and societal standards, while extending protection against multiple FIRs filed against Allahabadia.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has permitted YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia to restart 'The Ranveer Show', demanding adherence to decency and morality standards. This decision by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh comes after considering the impact on approximately 280 employees reliant on the show's broadcast.
The court lifted the previous restriction but required an undertaking from Allahabadia to ensure the podcast meets decency standards suitable for viewers of all ages. Previously, Allahabadia and his associates were ordered to refrain from show business temporarily.
Additionally, the Supreme Court urged the Centre to propose regulatory measures for YouTube and social media content, emphasizing the need for regulations that protect free speech while upholding social morality. The bench highlighted the need for a balance that does not infringe on fundamental rights but enforces Section 19 limits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCW Reschedules Hearings Amid India's Got Latent Controversy
Controversial Remarks Put 'India's Got Latent' and Crew in Legal Spot
Controversy Erupts Over 'India's Got Latent' YouTube Show
India's Got Latent row: YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani appear before Maharashtra Cyber, says official.
Social Media Influencers Summoned in 'India's Got Latent' Controversy