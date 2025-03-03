Left Menu

PM Modi Boosts Forest Mobility and Champions Wildlife Conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Gir National Park, launched motorcycles for frontline forest staff in Gujarat. He chaired the 7th National Board for Wildlife meeting, emphasized dolphin conservation, and advised global promotion of plant-based animal health systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:27 IST
PM Modi Boosts Forest Mobility and Champions Wildlife Conservation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PMO X: @PMOIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During his visit to Gir National Park in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off motorcycles aimed at enhancing the mobility of frontline forest staff, the Prime Minister's Office announced on X. This initiative is set to improve the efficiency and responsiveness of forest functionaries.

In a significant move, PM Modi chaired the 7th National Board for Wildlife meeting, focusing on various conservation efforts. Notably, the meeting highlighted the country's first riverine dolphin estimation, identifying 6,327 dolphins across 28 rivers in eight states, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest numbers.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of community involvement in dolphin conservation, advising increased education and exposure for school children in dolphin-rich regions. Additionally, he called for continued research on medicinal plants in forest areas and suggested promoting plant-based medicines for global animal health management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025