PM Modi Boosts Forest Mobility and Champions Wildlife Conservation

During his visit to Gir National Park in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off motorcycles aimed at enhancing the mobility of frontline forest staff, the Prime Minister's Office announced on X. This initiative is set to improve the efficiency and responsiveness of forest functionaries.

In a significant move, PM Modi chaired the 7th National Board for Wildlife meeting, focusing on various conservation efforts. Notably, the meeting highlighted the country's first riverine dolphin estimation, identifying 6,327 dolphins across 28 rivers in eight states, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest numbers.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of community involvement in dolphin conservation, advising increased education and exposure for school children in dolphin-rich regions. Additionally, he called for continued research on medicinal plants in forest areas and suggested promoting plant-based medicines for global animal health management.

(With inputs from agencies.)