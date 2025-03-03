Left Menu

Wall Street Braces for Turmoil as Tariffs Loom

Wall Street's key stock indexes experienced declines as new data indicated a fall in U.S. factory orders, raising concerns regarding President Trump's tariffs. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported losses. Investors focus on economic data and looming tariff deadlines, predicting monetary policy changes by the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:18 IST
Wall Street Braces for Turmoil as Tariffs Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main stock indexes struggled on Monday, reversing premarket gains as data revealed a drop in new orders at U.S. factories for February. This has fueled concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs on production.

An ISM survey indicated that while manufacturing remained stable, forward-looking new orders contracted significantly. At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones fell 31.77 points, the S&P 500 lost 22.52 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was down by 145.65 points.

The technology sector was hit the hardest, marked by a 1.5% drop led by a 5% decline in Nvidia. Cyclical stocks also witnessed dips after the data released. Wall Street registered its first monthly decline of 2025 in February, as fears of rising inflation due to tariff policies took hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025