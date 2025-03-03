Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Tensions

U.S. stocks fell on Monday after data indicated a decline in new orders at U.S. factories. Tariff uncertainties and fears of inflation loom as President Trump prepares to announce new tariffs. Defensive sectors gained, while technology led declines. The Federal Reserve remains cautious amid economic volatility.

03-03-2025
Wall Street's major stock indices dipped on Monday as recent data revealed a decline in new orders at U.S. factories, while investors awaited President Trump's tariff announcements.

February's ISM survey highlighted steady manufacturing yet a drop in forward-looking orders, sparking concerns of economic slowdown amid trade policy uncertainties.

Technology led the sectoral declines, overshadowing gains in defensive stocks as inflation fears persist. The Federal Reserve remains vigilant, assessing potential interest rate cuts in light of fluctuating economic indicators.

