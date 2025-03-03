Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Tensions

Wall Street's major stock indices dipped on Monday as recent data revealed a decline in new orders at U.S. factories, while investors awaited President Trump's tariff announcements.

February's ISM survey highlighted steady manufacturing yet a drop in forward-looking orders, sparking concerns of economic slowdown amid trade policy uncertainties.

Technology led the sectoral declines, overshadowing gains in defensive stocks as inflation fears persist. The Federal Reserve remains vigilant, assessing potential interest rate cuts in light of fluctuating economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)