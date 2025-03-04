Left Menu

Trump's Domestic Drive: Farmers Pivot to U.S. Markets Amid Tariffs

President Donald Trump announced upcoming U.S. tariffs on imported goods, urging American farmers to focus on domestic markets. As trade tensions rise, Trump posted on social media, telling farmers to prepare for these changes, emphasizing a shift towards selling agricultural products within the United States ahead of tariffs beginning April 2.

Updated: 04-03-2025 00:20 IST
President Donald Trump issued a directive to American farmers on Monday, signaling an impending shift in trade policy with the introduction of new tariffs on imported goods.

In a message shared on his private social media platform, Trump urged the 'Great Farmers of the United States' to brace for a pivot towards domestic markets. He called on them to ramp up production focusing on internal sales.

The tariffs on external products are slated to commence on April 2, marking a critical point in escalating trade tensions. Trump assured farmers that this new policy direction would create opportunities at home.

