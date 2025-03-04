Trump's Domestic Drive: Farmers Pivot to U.S. Markets Amid Tariffs

President Donald Trump issued a directive to American farmers on Monday, signaling an impending shift in trade policy with the introduction of new tariffs on imported goods.

In a message shared on his private social media platform, Trump urged the 'Great Farmers of the United States' to brace for a pivot towards domestic markets. He called on them to ramp up production focusing on internal sales.

The tariffs on external products are slated to commence on April 2, marking a critical point in escalating trade tensions. Trump assured farmers that this new policy direction would create opportunities at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)