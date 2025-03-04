Diplomatic Delays: Russia-U.S. Talks on Ukraine Hinge on Embassy Operations

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that further negotiations between Russia and the United States aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine are improbable until both nations' embassies return to full capacity. Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for President Vladimir Putin, emphasized this stance when queried by RIA state news agency.

Since Russia's 2022 incursion into Ukraine, diplomatic functions have been restricted. Recent tensions escalated after U.S. President Donald Trump halted military assistance to Ukraine following a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. These developments have strained the alliance between the two countries further.

Despite Trump's pledge to swiftly conclude the conflict and active diplomatic engagement with Russia, including calls and meetings prompting concern in Europe and Kyiv, the progress remains halting. Recent discussions in Turkey focused on embassy operations, and Russia's appointment of a new ambassador to Washington gestures at improved diplomatic relations. However, the timing for comprehensive embassy operations remains uncertain.

