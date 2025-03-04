Left Menu

China Strikes Back: New Tariffs on U.S. Agricultural Goods

In response to new U.S. tariffs, China is imposing 10%-15% increases on American agricultural imports and restricting twenty-five U.S. firms. This move follows the U.S.'s additional levy, with China denying claims of wrongdoing regarding drug flow contributions. China's actions underscore a serious trade tension escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:12 IST
China Strikes Back: New Tariffs on U.S. Agricultural Goods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has swiftly responded to fresh U.S. tariffs by announcing hikes of 10%-15% on a variety of American agricultural products and imposing restrictions on twenty-five U.S. firms.

The U.S. had enforced an additional 10% duty on China's exports, further escalating trade tensions. This move is a reaction to American allegations that China contributes to drug flow, particularly related to chemicals used in fentanyl production—a claim China denies.

Starting March 10, Beijing will set an extra 15% tariff on U.S. chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton imports and a 10% duty on other products like soybeans and pork. China's commerce ministry insists these U.S. actions violate WTO rules, emphasizing China's commitment to safeguarding its trade interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025