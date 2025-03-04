China Strikes Back: New Tariffs on U.S. Agricultural Goods

China has swiftly responded to fresh U.S. tariffs by announcing hikes of 10%-15% on a variety of American agricultural products and imposing restrictions on twenty-five U.S. firms.

The U.S. had enforced an additional 10% duty on China's exports, further escalating trade tensions. This move is a reaction to American allegations that China contributes to drug flow, particularly related to chemicals used in fentanyl production—a claim China denies.

Starting March 10, Beijing will set an extra 15% tariff on U.S. chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton imports and a 10% duty on other products like soybeans and pork. China's commerce ministry insists these U.S. actions violate WTO rules, emphasizing China's commitment to safeguarding its trade interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)