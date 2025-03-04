UNICEF Urges Immediate Aid Access as Gaza’s Children Face Dire Crisis

UNICEF has issued a stark warning that the continued blockade of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip will have devastating consequences for children and families who are already struggling to survive under extreme conditions.

“The aid restrictions announced yesterday will severely compromise lifesaving operations for civilians,” said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa. “A sustained ceasefire is an essential lifeline for children, and it is imperative that aid is allowed to flow freely so we can continue scaling up our humanitarian response.”

Increased Aid Deliveries Amid Ceasefire

During the initial phase of the ceasefire, UNICEF and its partners significantly increased the flow of critical supplies into Gaza. Between January 19 and February 28, nearly 1,000 UNICEF aid trucks carrying essential humanitarian resources entered the territory. These included clean water, medical supplies, vaccines, therapeutic food, and other materials, marking a more than three-fold increase in supply deliveries over the previous six-week period.

Despite this progress, conditions for children remain dire. In the past week alone, seven newborn babies reportedly died from hypothermia due to the lack of adequate shelter, warm clothing, and medical care. These preventable deaths highlight the urgent need for continued and increased humanitarian assistance.

Struggles for Basic Survival

Families across Gaza continue to face severe shortages of food, medicine, and shelter, with the healthcare system on the brink of collapse. Out of 35 hospitals, only 19 remain partially functional, leaving thousands without essential medical care.

UNICEF and its partners have been working tirelessly to expand humanitarian assistance, including:

Distributing warm clothing to 150,000 children and providing 245,000 tarpaulins for 70,000 families.

Delivering medical care to over 25,000 people.

Increasing daily water distribution to nearly 500,000 people in remote areas, alongside repairs to critical desalination plants and water infrastructure.

Treating more than 2,600 children suffering from acute malnutrition.

Providing humanitarian cash assistance to over 195,000 people, including at least 100,000 children.

Conducting a polio vaccination campaign that reached over 600,000 children, along with routine vaccinations for at least 14,000 children to prevent the spread of deadly diseases.

Call for Immediate and Sustained Humanitarian Access

“The ceasefire has allowed us to expand lifesaving aid, but the devastation in Gaza remains catastrophic,” Beigbeder emphasized. “The ceasefire must hold, and more aid must be allowed in to prevent further suffering and loss of life.”

UNICEF urgently calls on all parties to uphold their obligations under international law by ensuring:

The immediate and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through multiple crossings.

The release of all hostages.

A permanent ceasefire to facilitate the reconstruction and restoration of essential services for families and children.

Without sustained humanitarian access, the lives of thousands of children remain at grave risk. UNICEF continues to work tirelessly alongside partners to provide critical support, but urgent international action is required to prevent further tragedy.