Tripura CM Drives Development with 34 New Projects

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha will inaugurate and launch the foundation for an ambitious suite of development projects in the Unakoti district today, marking a significant step in elevating the region's infrastructure and essential services.

The array of 34 projects will feature foundational work on key administrative structures like the Unakoti District Magistrate's Office and new health facilities, including a Veterinary District Hospital and a De-Addiction Hospital. Major inaugurations will also cover functional buildings such as Tehsil headquarters, a Nurses' Training Centre, and vital water projects for hilly terrains.

Adding to local business sectors, a new market shed will be opened, with the ceremonial event held at Chandipur block, attended by the Chief Minister, alongside distinguished guests including various departmental secretaries and the Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy. Earlier discussions with NFR officials aimed at advancing the state's railway infrastructure, reflecting sustained efforts for comprehensive regional growth.

