Left Menu

Tripura CM Drives Development with 34 New Projects

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation for 34 development projects in Unakoti district. These projects, aiming to enhance infrastructure and basic services, include administrative buildings, a hospital, school buildings, and water projects, highlighting a commitment to sustainable regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:32 IST
Tripura CM Drives Development with 34 New Projects
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha will inaugurate and launch the foundation for an ambitious suite of development projects in the Unakoti district today, marking a significant step in elevating the region's infrastructure and essential services.

The array of 34 projects will feature foundational work on key administrative structures like the Unakoti District Magistrate's Office and new health facilities, including a Veterinary District Hospital and a De-Addiction Hospital. Major inaugurations will also cover functional buildings such as Tehsil headquarters, a Nurses' Training Centre, and vital water projects for hilly terrains.

Adding to local business sectors, a new market shed will be opened, with the ceremonial event held at Chandipur block, attended by the Chief Minister, alongside distinguished guests including various departmental secretaries and the Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy. Earlier discussions with NFR officials aimed at advancing the state's railway infrastructure, reflecting sustained efforts for comprehensive regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025