Reviving the Golden Spice: Jammu and Kashmir's Saffron Triumph

The Jammu and Kashmir government has successfully halted the decline in saffron cultivation, maintaining the saffron-growing area at 3,715 hectares, with new territories pinpointed for expansion. Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmed Dar has announced an inquiry into the saffron department's workings to further bolster growth in the region.

Since the launch of the National Mission on Saffron in 2010-11, supported by a financial outlay of Rs 400.11 crore, the initiative has led to increased productivity and prices. Key accomplishments include introducing modern techniques that have nearly doubled productivity to 4.42 kg per hectare.

However, challenges such as gaps in irrigation infrastructure and threats from land encroachments persist. Despite these, the mission has met most objectives, with government efforts focused on addressing these issues and ensuring active farmer participation in policy-making.

