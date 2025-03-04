India Poised to Lead in Plant-Based Food Revolution
India's advancement in the plant-based food sector is promising but faces cost challenges, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said. With ample resources, India can lead in plant-based food production by improving product affordability and quality. Collaborations with Denmark and new partnerships can enhance its leadership position.
- Country:
- India
India is strategically positioned to make significant strides in the plant-based food industry, but high costs remain a substantial hurdle, according to Abhishek Dev, Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).
Speaking at an event coordinated by the Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) with central ministries and the UN's FAO, Dev emphasized the need for immediate action. With abundant resources like soya, pulses, and millets, he pointed out India's capability to advance substantially in the plant-based sector.
Nonetheless, the challenge of high costs in plant-based products needs addressing for wider consumer acceptance. Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan launched the sector's showcase arena, underscoring the potential for growth. Danish Ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen highlighted opportunities for Indo-Danish partnerships to foster sustainable solutions and economic growth in the plant-based arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- plant-based
- food
- APEDA
- costs
- sustainability
- economic growth
- Denmark
- partnerships
- agriculture
ALSO READ
From Smoke to Sustainability: The Fight for Universal Clean Cooking Access
Milton's Green Revolution: Fusing Art, Culture, and Sustainability at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025
Sri Lanka Targets Robust Economic Growth with 2025 Budget
Cultural Revival Fuels Economic Growth in Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh's Global Investors Summit: A New Era of Economic Growth