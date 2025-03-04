India Poised to Lead in Plant-Based Food Revolution

India is strategically positioned to make significant strides in the plant-based food industry, but high costs remain a substantial hurdle, according to Abhishek Dev, Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Speaking at an event coordinated by the Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) with central ministries and the UN's FAO, Dev emphasized the need for immediate action. With abundant resources like soya, pulses, and millets, he pointed out India's capability to advance substantially in the plant-based sector.

Nonetheless, the challenge of high costs in plant-based products needs addressing for wider consumer acceptance. Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan launched the sector's showcase arena, underscoring the potential for growth. Danish Ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen highlighted opportunities for Indo-Danish partnerships to foster sustainable solutions and economic growth in the plant-based arena.

