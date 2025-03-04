Oil Halt in Czech Republic: No Shortage Threat
Oil supply via the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic has been halted, but industry officials assure there's no threat of shortage due to robust state reserves and refinery preparedness.
Oil deliveries through the Russian Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic have once again been halted. However, according to a report by CTK news agency on Tuesday, there is no concern for an imminent shortage.
The country's industry minister, Lukas Vlcek, emphasized the readiness of Czech refineries for such events. He assured the public that the state's material reserves are sufficiently robust to meet both household and company demands.
Vlcek reassured citizens that there is ample oil supply to cater to the country's needs despite the temporary disruption.
