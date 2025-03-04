Oil Halt in Czech Republic: No Shortage Threat

Oil deliveries through the Russian Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic have once again been halted. However, according to a report by CTK news agency on Tuesday, there is no concern for an imminent shortage.

The country's industry minister, Lukas Vlcek, emphasized the readiness of Czech refineries for such events. He assured the public that the state's material reserves are sufficiently robust to meet both household and company demands.

Vlcek reassured citizens that there is ample oil supply to cater to the country's needs despite the temporary disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)