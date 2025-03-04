China-U.S. Trade Tensions Escalate with New Tariffs and Export Controls

China swiftly responded on Tuesday to new U.S. tariffs by imposing tariffs on $21 billion worth of American agricultural and food products, nudging both countries towards a full-blown trade war. Beijing additionally enacted export and investment restrictions on 25 U.S. companies, citing national security reasons, while steering clear of targeting well-known brands.

China's foreign ministry condemned attempts to pressure the country, labeling them a miscalculation. As a 10% tariff from U.S. President Donald Trump came into effect, China maintained hopes of negotiation by imposing sub-20% tariff hikes, aiming to avert further escalation.

Amidst these developments, China initiated investigations into U.S. products and considered alternative supply chain strategies. Analysts suggest these strategic actions may be designed to foster negotiation, but if no agreement is reached, the global trade landscape may witness significant shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)