Amit Shah's Tamil Nadu Visit Stirs Political Waters Amid Delimitation Dispute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Tamil Nadu within the next two days, a development announced by state BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday. Annamalai stated, 'Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu in 2 days. A lot of changes may take place.'

This visit coincides with rising tensions between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the BJP-led central government over the three-language policy and the contentious issue of the delimitation process. Last month, during a BJP program in Coimbatore, Shah assured that the southern states would not face any disadvantages from the delimitation process.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has organized an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the delimitation issue. The DMK has concerns that population-based delimitation in the upcoming census could potentially reduce southern states' share of Lok Sabha seats. The BJP plans to boycott this meeting, accusing Stalin of spreading 'imaginary fears' and misrepresenting the purpose of the delimitation.

Annamalai remarked that Stalin's call for the all-party meeting is 'the funniest all-party meeting' without a clear agenda: 'Even when attending a marriage, you know who is getting married. But this meeting is based on imaginary fears.'

Annamalai reiterated Shah's clarification that delimitation would follow a pro-rata basis, not determined by population, as per Narendra Modi's assurances. He criticized Stalin's imaginary concerns, implying that attending the meeting would be futile when the Home Minister has provided clarifications. Annamalai further urged Tamil Nadu's CM to rise above petty politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)