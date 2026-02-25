Controversy in Meghalaya: BJP Leader Sunil Deodhar's Remarks Stir Tensions
BJP leader Sunil Deodhar stirred controversy in Meghalaya by allegedly mocking Christians during a speech, sparking protests and leading to a public apology. The remarks were condemned by the National People's Party and the state NCP's youth wing lodged a police complaint. The BJP distanced itself from Deodhar's comments.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar found himself at the center of a controversy in Meghalaya after reportedly making derogatory remarks about Christians and Jesus Christ. The backlash was swift, with protests erupting across the Christian-majority state, encouraging Deodhar to apologize publicly for his comments.
The National People's Party (NPP) condemned what it described as Deodhar's divisive rhetoric. Meanwhile, the state's NCP youth wing took legal action by filing a police complaint against him. Despite the turmoil, the BJP's local chapter disassociated itself from Deodhar's statements, affirming the party's commitment to respecting all religions.
The controversy, ignited by a speech delivered in the local Khasi language, also saw the involvement of civil society organizations. With Meghalaya's peace and harmony at stake, both political leaders and authorities called for calm and understanding, stressing the importance of unity across communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leaders Stage Unusual Police Station Sit-In Protest Over Misbehavior Claims
Karnataka CM Criticizes BJP's Job Promises
Potential Coalition: BJP and NCP Set to Govern Raigad Zilla Parishad
Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP on Governance and Social Issues During Kanpur Visit
BJP's Vijayendra Stands Firm with ABVP Amidst Controversy at Azim Premji University