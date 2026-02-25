Controversy in Meghalaya: BJP Leader Sunil Deodhar's Remarks Stir Tensions

Senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar found himself at the center of a controversy in Meghalaya after reportedly making derogatory remarks about Christians and Jesus Christ. The backlash was swift, with protests erupting across the Christian-majority state, encouraging Deodhar to apologize publicly for his comments.

The National People's Party (NPP) condemned what it described as Deodhar's divisive rhetoric. Meanwhile, the state's NCP youth wing took legal action by filing a police complaint against him. Despite the turmoil, the BJP's local chapter disassociated itself from Deodhar's statements, affirming the party's commitment to respecting all religions.

The controversy, ignited by a speech delivered in the local Khasi language, also saw the involvement of civil society organizations. With Meghalaya's peace and harmony at stake, both political leaders and authorities called for calm and understanding, stressing the importance of unity across communities.

