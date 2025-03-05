Venezuela's Oil Surge: U.S. License Shift Fuels Export Growth

Venezuela's crude and fuel exports surged in February, reaching their highest levels since November, according to vessel monitoring data. This increase comes as the U.S. plans to end Chevron's key license, allowing it to operate and ship oil from Venezuela.

Chevron's license, granted in late 2022, spurred growth in oil output and exports from Venezuela, providing much-needed revenue for President Nicolas Maduro's government. In January, Chevron accounted for over 30% of Venezuela's oil exports to the U.S. However, the U.S. Treasury has ordered Chevron to wind down its operations in Venezuela within 30 days, following President Trump's claims of insufficient progress on electoral reforms and migrant returns by Maduro.

Data shows PDVSA, Venezuela's state energy company, and joint ventures exported an average of 934,465 barrels per day in February, with China as their largest market. As Chevron's exports drop, analysts predict PDVSA will turn more towards China through intermediaries. Meanwhile, U.S. refiners, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, may face supply challenges due to broader trade tensions, including new tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

