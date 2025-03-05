Left Menu

Venezuela's Oil Surge: U.S. License Shift Fuels Export Growth

Venezuela's crude and fuel exports rose to their highest since November, buoyed by Chevron's shrinking U.S. license. PDVSA's output increase benefits Maduro's administration. With diminishing incentives for Chevron, Venezuela may boost exports to China, while U.S. Gulf Coast refiners face supply issues amid additional tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Updated: 05-03-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 02:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's crude and fuel exports surged in February, reaching their highest levels since November, according to vessel monitoring data. This increase comes as the U.S. plans to end Chevron's key license, allowing it to operate and ship oil from Venezuela.

Chevron's license, granted in late 2022, spurred growth in oil output and exports from Venezuela, providing much-needed revenue for President Nicolas Maduro's government. In January, Chevron accounted for over 30% of Venezuela's oil exports to the U.S. However, the U.S. Treasury has ordered Chevron to wind down its operations in Venezuela within 30 days, following President Trump's claims of insufficient progress on electoral reforms and migrant returns by Maduro.

Data shows PDVSA, Venezuela's state energy company, and joint ventures exported an average of 934,465 barrels per day in February, with China as their largest market. As Chevron's exports drop, analysts predict PDVSA will turn more towards China through intermediaries. Meanwhile, U.S. refiners, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, may face supply challenges due to broader trade tensions, including new tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

