ASHA Workers' Voices Echo for Fair Pay and Retirement Benefits

ASHA workers, protesting for 24 days for better honorarium and retirement benefits, are set to intensify their movement by rallying women statewide on International Women's Day. The workers claim both the state and central governments are accountable and demand urgent action. The BJP and UDF have also joined the debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:35 IST
A section of ASHA workers has been protesting outside the Secretariat for 24 consecutive days, demanding an increase in their honorarium and improved retirement benefits. As their agitation gains momentum, the workers plan to invite women from across the state to join them on International Women's Day, March 8.

The ASHA workers emphasize the shared responsibility of both the state and central governments for their current predicament. They argue that with their current pay of Rs 232 per day, sustaining a livelihood is nearly impossible. For now, their appeals are directed at the state, with plans to extend their concern to the Centre eventually.

The agitation has garnered political attention, with the BJP's Mahila Morcha marching in solidarity and blaming the state for the issues, while the Congress-led UDF has raised the matter in the state Assembly. The state government disclosed that Rs 98 crore from the Centre's share towards ASHA workers' incentives is still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

