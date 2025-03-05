InsuranceDekho: Transforming India’s Insurance Landscape with AI-Driven Solutions

InsuranceDekho, the leading insurtech platform founded by Ankit Agrawal, continues to revolutionize India's insurance distribution landscape through a $70 million funding round. The round, co-led by Beams Fintech Fund and other key financial players, aims to advance the company's mission of democratizing insurance accessibility across India.

Utilizing AI-driven technologies, InsuranceDekho simplifies the complex processes of buying, selling, and claiming insurance for millions. With an impressive network of 220K partners and contracts with 49 insurance companies, the company has issued over 21 new insurance policies every minute and reached 99% of India's pin codes.

Sagar Agarvwal from Beams Fintech Fund expressed strong support for the platform, noting its robust distribution network and technology-driven approach. This investment not only bolsters Beams Fintech Fund's portfolio in high-growth financial services but also reaffirms its commitment to backing leaders in insurance innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)