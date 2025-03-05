Prime Minister Modi Embarks on Cultural and Economic Journey in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a cultural tour along the Ganga in Uttarkashi's Mukhba on Thursday, where he will partake in religious ceremonies wearing the traditional 'Chapkan' attire. This garment, customary among priests at the Mukhba shrine, will be presented to Modi by the Gangotri Temple Committee, according to Suresh Semwal, the committee's secretary.

In Harshil, Modi is expected to receive a 'Mirzai,' another traditional dress, during his cultural engagements. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will accompany him throughout these events. Earlier in the week, Chief Minister Dhami inaugurated the 'Developed India-Developed Uttarakhand' mega exhibition at Nehru Stadium in Roorkee, showcasing the vibrant, progressive image of India and Uttarakhand.

The exposition, driven by Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, featured displays from entities like DRDO, ISRO, and THDC. It spotlighted government achievements and local innovations aimed at portraying India's 2047 developmental goals. Speaking virtually at the Post Budget Webinar 2025, Modi emphasized the transformative impact of MSMEs on the Indian economy and announced the formation of a committee to modernize non-financial regulations for enhanced industry involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)