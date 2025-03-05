India Strengthens Global AI Leadership at Parliamentary Committee Meeting

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology convened at the Parliament House Annexe on Wednesday. Led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, officials from various ministries gathered to deliberate on two draft Action Taken Reports.

A key feature of the meeting was a presentation on the 'Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Related Issues,' attended by representatives from several ministries, including Electronics and Information Technology, Home Affairs, Defence, and Commerce and Industry. Secretary S Krishnan highlighted India's policy focus on harnessing AI innovation, productivity, and addressing potential harms.

Krishnan, alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, spoke about India's role in the G20 AI discussions during PM Modi's visit to France. Co-chairing the AI Action Summit with France's President Macron, they emphasized inclusive AI, planning for a 2023 summit in India. India supports sustainable AI, engaging with global environmental and development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)