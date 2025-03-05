Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Amplify Winter Tourism in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand to promote winter tourism. During his visit, he will perform prayers and engage in cultural events. The initiative aims to boost religious tourism and uplift local businesses in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], March 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a visit to Uttarakhand on March 6, with an agenda focused on propagating winter tourism in the region. Scheduled events include pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa, followed by the flagging off of a trek and bike rally in Harsil.

Clad in the traditional 'Chapkan' attire, PM Modi will offer prayers at the River Ganga in Uttarkashi's Mukhba, according to Gangotri Temple Committee Secretary Suresh Semwal. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has inspected preparatory arrangements for this significant visit, lauding Harshil's picturesque beauty and expressing gratitude to Gangotri MLA Suresh Singh Chauhan for the warm reception planned.

The visit, detailed in a release from February 18, underscores the importance of promoting winter tourism in Uttarakhand. A variety of activities, including a live broadcast of events in Harshil and organized treks by the ITBP and NIM, signify a multifaceted approach to boosting the regional economy and tourism sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

