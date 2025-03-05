Left Menu

Global Partners Eye Alaska's 'Gigantic' Natural Gas Pipeline

Japan, South Korea, and other countries are interested in partnering with the U.S. on a massive Alaskan natural gas pipeline project. Discussions are ongoing, with potential investments in the trillions. The project promises to stabilize energy supplies and address trade imbalances amid U.S. tariff changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:46 IST
Japan, South Korea, and various global partners are setting sights on investing in a significant natural gas pipeline project in Alaska. Described as one of the largest globally, the initiative has attracted interest with potential investments running into trillions of dollars.

South Korea's industry ministry revealed ongoing discussions with U.S. counterparts regarding the Alaskan liquefied natural gas project, highlighting mutual benefits for the involved nations. An official meeting between the two countries established a working group to delve into details beyond energy, including shipbuilding and tariffs.

Amidst tariff negotiations and energy discussions, the proposed pipeline is seen as a strategic move to boost the U.S. economy and enhance energy security for countries like Japan. The move has been met with cautious optimism as stakeholders assess technical and financial feasibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

