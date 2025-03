U.S.-Russia Talks to Feature Iran's Nuclear Program

The Kremlin has revealed that future discussions between the United States and Russia will incorporate dialogues on Iran's nuclear program. This development comes after initial talks where the subject was briefly addressed, according to reports by Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Bloomberg also reported that Russia agreed to help President Donald Trump's administration communicate with Iran on multiple issues, including Tehran's nuclear ambitions and its support for anti-U.S. regional proxies. The Kremlin has not confirmed this report, yet it acknowledged that Iran's nuclear program is now a topic of interest for the U.S.-Russia agenda.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a call with reporters, emphasized Russia's stance that the issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program should be settled through diplomatic channels. This follows Russia's bolstered relations with Iran since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, culminating in a strategic cooperation treaty signed in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)